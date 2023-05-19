Israeli forces have targeted Palestinians in the coastal Gaza enclave during a mass demonstration against a "flag march" in occupied Jerusalem staged by illegal Israeli settlers and far-right Israeli extremists.

Thousands of Israeli extremists gathered in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday for the annual event marking Israel's capture of Jerusalem in the 1967 war, which took place this year amid heightened tensions.

Young Palestinians in Gaza gathered near the barbed wire fence with Israel carrying Palestinian flags and setting tires ablaze.

They chanted slogans such as "Jerusalem is ours," "Our souls and blood will be sacrificed for you, Oh Aqsa", and "We will go to Jerusalem.”

Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets at the Palestinians, wounding one Gaza resident.

Two Palestinian protestors, including a child, were affected by the tear gas.

Paramedics took the wounded child to a hospital and provided medical services to Palestinians affected by the tear gas.

The United States, Israel's main ally, meanwhile condemned "racist" chants against Arabs during a march by far-right Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City.

"The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs' during today's marches in Jerusalem," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on Twitter.

Controversial march