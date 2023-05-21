TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' more than 37,000 terrorists since 2015
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.
Türkiye 'neutralises' more than 37,000 terrorists since 2015
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation. / Photo: AA Archive
May 21, 2023

Türkiye has “neutralised” more than 37,800 terrorists since 2015, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

“Since July 24, 2015, 37,860 terrorists have been neutralised,” Akar said on Sunday at a conference held in Istanbul about the Syria conflict and the fight against terrorism.

Six more terrorists have been “neutralised” in the Operation Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

While Akar did not specify any terror groups, Türkiye has been conducting operations against terrorist organisations such as Daesh and the PKK.

RelatedA timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

Anti-terror operations

Recommended

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Related'YPG/PKK’s freeing Daesh members for money suits them' - Peace Spring
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay