Monday, May 22, 2023

The governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod, the scene of an armed incursion of a "sabotage" group from Ukraine, has said that authorities were helping people leave the area under attack.

"The situation here continues to be extremely tense," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that authorities were going door to door to notify local residents.

"I hope that our military will complete their task in the nearest future."

Follow more updates 👇

1901 GMT — US: Russia's Wagner Group seeking to transit material acquisitions through Mali

Wagner is willing to use false paperwork for such transactions, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

"There are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party," Miller said.

"We have not seen as of yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely."

Miller said Washington has imposed sanctions on a number of people and entities that support Wagner's military operations, and said the United States would have more to share soon.

1849 GMT — Ukraine's ambassador welcomes F-16 pledges

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova has welcomed pledges of F-16 fighter jets to her country while also urging patience for the launching of a spring counteroffensive against Russia's full-scale attack.

For Ukrainians, she said, the effort to repel Russia has essentially been one long counterattack.

"I wouldn’t label it. Whether it’s going to be one offensive or several. Whether it going to be just the hard, daily work on every front line or we will see some big results in any of them, it doesn’t really matter," Markarova said.

1807 GMT — UN concerned by lack of grain ships going to one Ukrainian port

The United Nations expressed concern that Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) has not received any ships since May 2 under a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizer.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric did not say who was to blame for the lack of ships travelling to the port, near Odesa, which is also where Russia used to pump up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia annually for export via a pipeline from Togliati.

That pipeline has been shut down since Moscow's February 2022 attack against neighbouring Ukraine.

1454 GMT — 'Great support' for training Ukrainian pilots - Denmark

Defence ministers from northern European countries showed "great support" at a meeting in Poland for training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

"Great support for the goal of training F-16 pilots for Ukraine," the minister said in a tweet, adding that Denmark is ready to play a central role.

1352GMT — Ukraine has no role in Belgorod operation - Zelenskyy aide

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev had nothing to do with an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region.

"Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation, but it has nothing to do with it," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

"As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens."

In a written statement, Podolyak said Ukraine's military operates only on Ukrainian territory and echoed Ukrainian military intelligence in blaming Russian partisans for the incursion.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region claimed earlier that a "Ukrainian sabotage group” entered the region in the Grayvoron district.

"The Russian liberation movement can become something that will contribute to the correct end of the war in Ukraine and significantly speed up the beginning of transformational events in the Russian political elite," he said.

"The Russian violent resistance movement, whose architects are exclusively citizens of Russia itself, is gradually coming out of the underground.

They are independent in their decisions, have certain experience, and are free from fear." Podolyak said Russia's war on Ukraine was "gradually returning to Russia itself."

"The authorities are losing control over the regions and the situation in general. And this is a window of opportunity for any internal protest movements," he said.

1348 GMT — Three injured in Russia's Belgorod: governor

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said that at least three people had been injured and three houses and a local administrative building damaged during a cross-border attack from Ukraine.

1345 GMT — Denmark expects India, Brazil, China engagement in possible Ukraine peace summit

Denmark expressed its desire to host a summit in the coming months around the agenda of finding peace between Ukraine and Russia to stop the ongoing war but maintained that the meeting would require due engagement from India, Brazil and China.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: "For starters, we need to put some effort into creating a global commitment to organize such a meeting.

"He said the planned summit should not only host the Western allies, considered to be the strong partners and allies of Ukraine in the war."If Ukraine finds that the time has come to have such a meeting, that would be fantastic and then Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting," he said.

1253 GMT — Ukrainian military intelligence: Russian groups behind incursion

Ukraine's military intelligence service blamed an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region on "opposition-minded Russian citizens" from two paramilitary groups, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske said.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian army "sabotage group" had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

Hromadske quoted military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov as saying the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps were responsible for the incursion. It did not make clear whether he provided any evidence for the assertion.