Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to find the "terrorist" who attacked the Turkish House in New York and "do what is necessary."

"In Europe, the (terrorist group) PKK has seen that things are getting worse, they have started to attack the voters. What is more, they have attacked the Turkish House in America, just across from the United Nations (building) in the US, and broke the windows," Erdogan said.

"Now, aren't we going to tell the American authorities and security forces, ‘You need to find this terrorist quickly, and you need to do what is necessary,’?" he told an event in Istanbul.

The Turkish House, he said, is entrusted to US authorities there.

"You need to find this terrorist who broke the windows of the Turkish House with a crowbar."

UN condemnation

The United Nations also condemned the incident. In a statement, it urged local authorities to find those responsible.