WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan urges US to nab 'terrorist' who attacked Turkish House in New York
The windows of the ground floor of the building were shattered by an unknown assailant wielding an iron stick, according to Turkish envoy in New York.
Erdogan urges US to nab 'terrorist' who attacked Turkish House in New York
No one was injured but 12 windows and the doors of the building have been damaged. / Photo: AA
May 22, 2023

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to find the "terrorist" who attacked the Turkish House in New York and "do what is necessary."

"In Europe, the (terrorist group) PKK has seen that things are getting worse, they have started to attack the voters. What is more, they have attacked the Turkish House in America, just across from the United Nations (building) in the US, and broke the windows," Erdogan said.

"Now, aren't we going to tell the American authorities and security forces, ‘You need to find this terrorist quickly, and you need to do what is necessary,’?" he told an event in Istanbul.

The Turkish House, he said, is entrusted to US authorities there.

"You need to find this terrorist who broke the windows of the Turkish House with a crowbar."

UN condemnation

The United Nations also condemned the incident. In a statement, it urged local authorities to find those responsible.

Recommended

Early morning on Monday, the Turkish House in New York hosting Türkiye's diplomatic missions came under attack by an unknown assailant.

The building was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for the Turks in New York who are currently casting their votes at the Turkish House, Ozgur added.

Ozgur said that no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 am local time on Monday, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told Anadolu.

He said the assailant, who is yet to be identified, left a jemmy on the spot.

RelatedTurkish expats begin voting in presidential runoff election
SOURCE:AA
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine