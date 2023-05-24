The Polish government did not know that calling an archaeologist to do research on a Baltic island before building an observation tower there would shed light on a mystery.

Wojciech Filipowiak, the expert, has found artefacts on Wolin Island during his research on charcoaled wood materials.

These artefacts could unearth evidence of a centuries-old Viking stronghold of Jomsborg, which has been mentioned in ancient texts.

“It is very exciting,” Dr Filipowiak, a scholar in Wolin with the archaeology and ethnology section of Poland’s Academy of Sciences said in The New York Times article. “It could solve a mystery going back more than 500 years: Where is Jomsborg?”

Debates have already been underway over the island's history, where evidence found in Hangmen's Hill has raised questions about whether it is a mystery or a fearsome fortress. It is believed that Vikings established outposts in Poland over 1000 years ago, where they traded and enslaved indigenous Slavic people.

Some historians believe that the stronghold is proof that Jomsborg was a real place, while others believe that it is simply a Viking-era settlement.