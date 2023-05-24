In recent years, Nabil Ennasri says, research on the climate crisis has evidenced the perils the planet faces, as scientists agree that “we must slow down our development model if we want to keep a habitable planet”.

The 41-year-old analyst, writer and activist, however, feels that the global Muslim community has largely “neglected” what he describes as the “most crucial issue for humanity”.

As such, Ennasri is taking action, raising awareness to safeguard the health of the planet and combining it with one of the holiest journeys that Muslims have undertaken for thousands of years.

On April 22, the French citizen of Moroccan ancestry began an epic cycle odyssey that will take him over 5900 km across 13 countries. Cycling 100 km a day, he intends to complete the journey from Paris to Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in time for the start of the hajj on June 26.

“As a Muslim, there is no place more sacred, more symbolic and more beautiful than the Kaaba, and no journey more important than the pilgrimage to Mecca,” he tells TRT World after reaching Istanbul on Tuesday.

“It is the direction to which we turn at least five times daily. It is the place of change, of improvement, and par excellence. It is the place of renewal. All this symbolism is essential to this journey,” he says.

Among Muslims, the hajj is widely considered a duty to be completed at least once in a lifetime, and Ennasri wishes to revive how it is carried out among the community.

“We must review the meaning of travel because even when it comes to pilgrimage, we tend to make it an object of consumption when it should be a walk (path) towards the sacred which must lead us to change ourselves deeply,” says Ennasri.

In the lead-up to his journey, he took to social media to promote his odyssey - under the hashtag HadjByCycle.

He has also released several vlogs on YouTube, allowing viewers to observe his challenges and his ‘fierce desire’ to complete his journey amid different terrains and adverse weather conditions.

Ennasri announced his odyssey a month ago, insisting he has been in training for the challenge for the last few years. In the YouTube videos, he said his voyage was also to honour his father and immigrants to France, who he said had sacrificed for his generation’s prosperity.

In keeping with this sentiment, Ennasri chose the first location where his father first set foot in France in August 1969 after leaving his village in Morocco alone in search of a better life.

Ennasri began his cycling odyssey at the Gare Montparnasse, retracing his father’s footsteps at one of the six large railways in France’s capital, Paris, while jubilant well-wishers applauded him.