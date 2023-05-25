WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan's leader denies Baku has territorial claims against Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's premier exchanged remarks following opening statements during meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.
Azerbaijan's leader denies Baku has territorial claims against Armenia
Aliyev denies Pashinyan’s claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the flow of transport through the Lachin road.  / Photo: AA
May 25, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has denied that Baku has any territorial claims against Yerevan, following claims cited by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"I want to say that we have no such (territorial) claims (on Armenia) … As for the word ‘corridor’, which I used, I used (it) in the same way in relation to the North-South corridor, in the same way, this word is used in relation to the East-West corridor, The word ‘corridor’ is in no way an encroachment on someone's territory. It is an international term,” Aliyev said on Thursday.

Pashinyan claimed following opening remarks at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that Aliyev’s statements on Baku’s initiation of the creation of the Zangezur corridor were “an expression” used to put forward territorial claims against Armenia.

The Zangezur region was part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of its direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Following a 44-day conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in September 2020, Baku liberated numerous cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce.

Recommended

Lachin road open

Since then, Azerbaijan has focused on planned connections including motorways and a 43-kilometer railway through the corridor.

Aliyev also denied Pashinyan’s claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the flow of transport through the Lachin road, the only route connecting Armenia to the Karabakh region, saying the road is open and that it is not right to “use this meeting for baseless accusations.”

“A border checkpoint has been established on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. There is a checkpoint of Russian forces 20 metres away from this border checkpoint. Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh can go to Armenia from here without any hindrance,” Aliyev said.

Last month, Azerbaijan announced that it established a border checkpoint at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road, citing the use of the road by Armenia to illegally transport military arms and equipment to the region.​​​​​​​

RelatedAzerbaijan counts on Russia in normalisation of Armenia ties: Aliyev
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ