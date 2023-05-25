French police have taken into custody over a dozen people, including several military personnel, in connection with the tragic sinking of a migrant boat in the English Channel in 2021.

Magistrates on Thursday filed preliminary charges against five French maritime rescue personnel in a probe of the deadly sinking of the flimsy migrant craft that killed 27 people.

The five, all military personnel, were handed a preliminary charge of not assisting people in danger, judicial authorities said. Preliminary charges allow magistrates further time to investigate.

Magistrates have previously filed preliminary charges against 10 other people suspected of manslaughter and assisting the illegal entry of migrants. Three magistrates are handling the investigation.

The five military personnel now also handed charges serve at a French maritime surveillance and rescue centre for the English Channel, judicial authorities said. They are not being held in detention.

Deadliest Channel migration accident

The tragic incident occurred on November 24, 2021, in the early morning, when 27 people aged seven to 46 drowned in the English Channel near Calais.

Among the victims, there were six women and one young girl. Four people's bodies have yet to be discovered.