WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan's Darfur sees continued fighting despite truce
UN says more than a million Sudanese have so far been displaced, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.
Sudan's Darfur sees continued fighting despite truce
RSF fighters stand near the damaged Air Defence Forces command centre in Khartoum, Sudan. / Photo: Reuters
May 26, 2023

Fighting between forces loyal to Sudan's rival generals has rocked the western region of Darfur, witnesses said, on the fourth day of a fragile ceasefire.

In El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, residents on Friday reported "battles with all types of weapons," six weeks into a war between the regular army, led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The one-week truce, the latest in a series of agreements that have all been systematically violated, was breached only minutes after it took effect on Monday night.

There have since been further violations of the ceasefire, which is meant to allow for much-needed humanitarian aid to reach war-ravaged parts of the country, with the warring sides blaming each other.

Since it erupted on April 15, the fighting has killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The United Nations says more than a million Sudanese have been displaced, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries. Even before the conflict began, one-third of Sudan's 45 million people faced famine, and about 25 million people were now in need of humanitarian aid, the UN said.

RelatedCaught in Sudan crossfire, millions struggle to survive bloody conflict

Sanctions possible

Recommended

While the current ceasefire agreement has allowed for a lull in fighting, no humanitarian corridors have been opened to allow civilians to leave or aid to reach the affected areas.

The United States said on Thursday observers had detected the use of artillery, drones and military aircraft as well as fighting both in Khartoum and in Darfur.

"We retain our sanctions authority and if appropriate we will not hesitate to use that authority," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Conditions have been particularly alarming in Darfur, already ravaged by a conflict that erupted in 2003 and saw then president Omar al Bashir unleash the feared Janjaweed militia to crush a rebellion among ethnic minority groups.

The RSF, which is led by Burhan's former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, traces its origins to the Janjaweed.

Burhan and Daglo had in 2021 staged a coup that unseated a civilian transitional government but later fell out in a bitter power struggle.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ