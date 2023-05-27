The first round of the Turkish presidential race ended without a clear winner, pushing the contest between People’s Alliance’s candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nation Alliance’s Kemal Kilicdaroglu to the runoff on May 28.

Many analysts and pollsters, however, believe that incumbent President Erdogan has the upper hand in the second round after he finished the May 14 presidential race nearly five percent ahead of the opposition candidate.

This political reality appears to have pushed Kilicdaroglu to seek a controversial alliance with Umit Ozdag, the far-right leader of the Zafer Party, who advocate sending refugees from Syria and other countries back to their own countries.

Ozdag has earlier criticised Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People's Party (CHP) for its implicit links to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has ties to the PKK, a terrorist organisation. Before the election, the HDP had declared to support Kilicdaroglu in the presidential race against Erdogan.

“Kilicdaroglu can only win with the support of the HDP,” Ozdag said during an interview last year, adding that the CHP leader’s possible victory would also empower the HDP to win the 2024 local elections in southeastern and eastern regions “intensifying interaction” between the PKK and the HDP.

In the same interview, he claimed that the CHP’s soft policy toward the HDP, allowing the party to keep municipalities it would supposedly win after the 2024 local elections, would “create civil war conditions” in Türkiye.

The PKK’s violent campaign against the Turkish state and its people has killed tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel during its decades-long terror campaign. The HDP receives most of its votes from Türkiye’s predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern and eastern regions.

Chain of contradictions

Despite Ozdag’s aggressive anti-CHP stances before the May 14 polls, he decided to back Kilicdaroglu on Wednesday all of a sudden, in a move that’s contradictory in many ways.

The HDP also announced that it would continue to back Kilicdaroglu despite Ozdag’s support for him. Earlier, the party had criticised Ozdag’s “heavy racist, fascist mentality” for his “humiliating approach” to HDP supporters.

Before the HDP announced its continued support to Kilicdaroglu, Ozdag said that he did not “care” about HDP votes when asked about the possibility that the party might boycott the election due to Ozdag’s alliance with the CHP chairman.

During a TV appearance on Thursday night, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on this development, saying that Kilicdaroglu’s alliance with the ultra-nationalist Ozdag might cost him some crucial Kurdish votes.

“Don't be surprised if HDP withdraws its support,” Erdogan said. But he also pointed out that even though the HDP supports Kilicdaroglu, Türkiye’s Kurds might vote differently due to Ozdag’s political character. Erdogan said his assessment was based on “the feedback” he got from Kurdish-dominated regions.

“There is no such thing as those at the top who think the same as those at the bottom,” Erdogan added, referring to the possibility that the HDP leadership and its political base can act differently on May 28.

In the same interview, Erdogan also challenged Ozdag’s assertion that Ogan’s 5.2 percent “will not follow the same path” as Ogan directs. “He (Ozdag) does not say the same for himself. Will his party’s 2.2 percent go his way?” Erdogan asked, referring to what Ozdag’s Zafer Party received in the May 14 parliamentary election.

Based on the May 14 election results, Erdogan needs less than one percent of votes to win the election, and Kilicdaroglu needs to secure more than five percent.

Nationalist and Kurdish votes