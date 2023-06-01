Key Pakistani opposition leader and former chief minister of central-eastern Punjab province, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has been arrested in a graft case, officials and his family confirmed.

Elahi, who has recently been appointed as president of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested on Thursday by anti-corruption authorities in the provincial capital Lahore.

"Pervez Elahi is wanted in several corruption cases," Amir Mir, caretaker information minister in the eastern province of Punjab, told Reuters news agency.

He added that Punjab's anti-corruption department had been looking for Elahi for several days. Elahi previously denied accusations of corruption.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Samaa News showed police breaking the windowpane of Elahi's vehicle as he apparently resisted surrendering.

Another video shows police pushing him to the security van outside his Lahore home.