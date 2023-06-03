Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office as Türkiye's president after being re-elected in the country's May 28 runoff election.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament on Saturday, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

The presidential complex later hosted an inauguration ceremony attended by high-level officials from 81 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers and parliamentary and ministerial-level officials.

Representatives of international organisations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were also present.

"Türkiye entered a new path after the casting of votes ended and the results were announced. The Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of our country's growth have been opened," Erdogan said at his inauguration ceremony.

"I hope this lofty mission will be auspicious for my nation, to which I have devoted my life, to all parts of our heartland, and to humanity. I hope we will not disappoint our beloved nation that trusts me, our party and our alliance," Erdogan said.

The president added that he will not forget the outpouring of support he felt in Türkiye and surrounding regions on May 28.