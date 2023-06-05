At a market in northern Peru, fishermen and traders barter over mutilated sharks, loading the fish onto motorised rickshaws. Much of the meat will be eaten locally, but the removed fins are headed elsewhere: China.

Peru is the world's largest exporter of shark fins, according to the marine protection organisation Oceana. The catches are usually sent to Asia, where shark fin soup is a delicacy that can cost over $200 a bowl.

That lucrative trade is threatening species of sharks off the coasts of Peru and neighbouring Ecuador, according to marine biologists.

In just over a decade, Peru has almost tripled exports of shark fins - both legally and illegally sourced - hitting a record 400 tonnes in 2021, Oceana data show. That dipped back to around 339 tonnes last year amid tighter global scrutiny of the trade.

In Peru, the fishing and selling of legally-caught shark fins is allowed. But there are far larger populations of sharks off the coast of Ecuador, where such activity is outlawed.

Illegal smuggling of sharks

Alicia Kuroiwa, a Peruvian marine biologist and shark expert at Oceana, said three-quarters of the fins exported from Peru originate from Ecuador and are smuggled illegally across the border in refrigerated trucks.

Many arrive in the border town of Tumbes in Peru, where there is a market for shark meat and fins.

Fishermen can claim the sharks were caught in nets unintentionally, allowing them to be sold.