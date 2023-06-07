TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan proposes int'l probe on dam collapse in calls with Zelenskyy, Putin
In separate calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will resolutely continue its efforts to establish peace between Moscow and Kiev.
Erdogan proposes int'l probe on dam collapse in calls with Zelenskyy, Putin
In his call with Putin, Erdogan also underlines the importance that the whole world attaches to the continuation of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed setting up an international commission to investigate the destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam in calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Erdogan said the commission can include the participation of experts from Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations, and the international community, including Türkiye.

Erdogan made the same proposal during a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that "it is important to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a way that leaves no room for suspicion."

Erdogan told Zelenskyy that a negotiation method, similar to that regarding the Black Sea grain corridor, could be pursued to address the dam issue, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the breaching of the hydroelectric dam, which lies on the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Its collapse early on Tuesday by a reported blast has sent floodwaters across a war zone and forced thousands to flee.

Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Russian-annexed Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kiev claimed that Russia tries to slow an expected counteroffensive.

Recommended

Black Sea grain deal

Emphasising that it will not be possible to prevent the human losses that occur every day as the conflicts continue, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In his call with Putin, Erdogan underlined the importance that the whole world attaches to the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, saying the agreement they established through joint efforts plays a vital role in tackling the global food crisis.

Erdogan also told Putin that the continuation of consultations with the UN to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers is beneficial.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is determined to continue to make the necessary efforts to establish peace between Moscow and Kiev, Erdogan said Ankara is ready to sincerely provide all necessary support to end the conflicts.

RelatedErdogan continued to mediate in global events despite polls, quakes at home
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay