UN war crimes judges have ruled that Rwanda's ageing suspect Felicien Kabuga, who was accused of genocide against the Tutsis, was unfit to stand trial but should still undergo a stripped-down legal process.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in an order on Wednesday that "Kabuga is unfit to participate meaningfully in his trial and is very unlikely to regain fitness in the future."

But the judge said scrapping the trial altogether was "inappropriate".

They instead proposed an "alternative finding procedure that resembles a trial as closely as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction."

The court added that Kabuga would not be required to attend the new legal process.

It was essential to victims, survivors and the international community that the genocide crimes against Kabuga still be addressed in court, the justices added. One judge dissented.

Victims groups condemned the "dismaying" decision by the court in The Hague.

Former tycoon Kabuga, who is 88 according to officials but claims to be 90, is accused of setting up a hate broadcaster that fuelled the 1994 slaughter of around 800,000 people.

Captured in Paris 2020 after two decades on the run, wheelchair-bound Kabuga went on trial last September but judges said medical experts had now found that he has "severe dementia".

Related Rwanda genocide 'financier' Felicien Kabuga's trial to open in The Hague

'Genocide mastermind'