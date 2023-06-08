Iwona Wozniewska's family has lived next to the Polish port of Gdansk for decades. But dust from surging coal imports has left her longing for something she once took for granted -fresh air.

Poland has traditionally been heavily reliant on its southern coalfields, with people there exposed to the health and environmental impacts of mining.

But now a new coal problem has emerged in its northern Baltic ports.

"The coal dust is everywhere," Wozniewska told AFP from in front of the house she grew up in. "It used to be beige," the 37-year-old added, pointing at the facade now covered in a thick black layer of coal dust.

"Our day starts with constant cleaning and mopping, because every time we open a window or door, the dust gets inside."

In addition to its own coal, Poland imports it from abroad. Most of the foreign coal used to come from neighbouring Russia but after Moscow began its military offensive in Ukraine, Poland banned Russian supplies.

Faced with soaring energy prices, it turned to Kazakhstan, Colombia and Indonesia for supplies, with port authorities storing coal closer than ever to residential areas.

Wozniewska, who has a month-old daughter, said her family can no longer spend time in their garden.

"We have air filters and humidifiers running non-stop. And when we want to take our kid outside... we drive elsewhere for a walk, instead of hanging around here," she said.

"I've lived here for more than 40 years... it's never been as dire as it is now. It's the 21st century, they could do things differently," she told AFP.

Desert storm

When the coal dust came, "it was like a desert storm, you couldn't see the world on the other side, it was all dusty," the 64-year-old added.

"I have asthma, so sometimes when the pollution gets really bad, it leaves this bad aftertaste in your throat."

Wozniewska said her father suffers from emphysema, a chronic lung disease. Another of the district's residents, Henryk Motyl, struggles with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.