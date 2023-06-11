Türkiye's celebrated violin virtuoso Suna Kan has died at the age of 86.

Kan performed as a soloist and chief violinist in the Presidential Symphony Orchestra for 44 years.

"I am saddened by the loss of a great musician, close friend, and irreplaceable valuable violinist," Gulsin Onay, a renowned Turkish pianist said on Twitter on Sunday.

"She will always live in our hearts with her unique memories and records."

In May 2017, due to health issues, Kan announced her break up from the stage. “I have closed the box of the violin for now, until I am gone from this world."

Meanwhile, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra released a statement following Kan's death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Professor Suna Kan, one of the most valuable artists our country has produced and who has worked in our orchestra for 44 years with the title of 'Soloist Artist' and represented our country with her outstanding achievements all over the world," the orchestra said on Twitter.