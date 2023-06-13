Gunmen have killed at least 23 people in separate attacks in central Nigeria as the country swears in new lawmakers following the February elections.

Two cattle herders were killed on Sunday before 21 farmers were killed in attacks later in several villages, Plateau State police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said on Tuesday.

Plateau State, sitting on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, has seen a surge in tit-for-tat attacks in recent months.

"The commissioner of police has visited the scene of the incident. We are investigating the cause of the attack."

In May, local officials said more than 100 people were killed and several thousand more displaced by attacks in Plateau's Mangu district.

Clashes between nomadic herders and farmers over land, resources and water are common in several parts of Nigeria, including the central and northwestern states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who began his term last month, has called on Nigeria's armed forces to better coordinate to manage the country's multiple security threats.