A recent report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sheds light on how the FBI predominantly targets Muslims in its Terrorism Screening Database and No-Fly List. The report reveals that more than 98 per cent of the individuals on the watchlist are Muslims, with the No-Fly List being over 99 per cent Muslim.

The intense scrutiny and profiling Muslims face in the name of national security have ignited concerns about its effectiveness.

According to the report, even though federal law enforcement officials have consistently identified white supremacists as the primary terrorist threats to the US nation, the focus disproportionately targets Muslims based on race and religion.

Unjust designation

The No-Fly List, an extension of the watchlist, imposes a severe punishment on individuals by restricting their right to fly, despite no evidence of their involvement in actual or attempted crimes. Innocence and non-involvement are insufficient to escape the profiling, as being Muslim is often the sole criterion for being listed by the FBI. The consequences of this designation are far-reaching and traumatic for those affected.

Coercion and harrasment

Individuals on the watchlist often face visits from FBI agents who attempt to manipulate their watchlist status to coerce them into becoming informants. The case of Yahya Wehelie, a US citizen of Yemeni descent, exemplifies this coercion.

Wehelie was stopped while changing planes in Egypt in 2010 and prevented for eleven weeks from returning home without explanation.

Upon his return, FBI agents approached him, pressuring him to gather information on the Muslim community. Such tactics not only infringe upon civil liberties but also perpetuate fear and mistrust within Muslim communities.

Global consequences and injustices

The impact of the watchlist extends far beyond US borders, affecting the lives of Muslims worldwide.

Saadiq Long, for instance, faced significant challenges due to his watchlist status. Flight bans prevented him from visiting his critically ill mother in Oklahoma, forcing him to undertake arduous overland journeys.