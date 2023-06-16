With at least 78 dead and hundreds more feared missing after the sinking of a rusty trawler off Greece's Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, questions are being asked if more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

This is what we know so far:

What the Greeks say

The Greek coastguard and government officials have said their patrol boats and nearby cargo ships had been shadowing the fishing boat since Tuesday afternoon after it was spotted by a surveillance plane from Europe's Frontex agency.

They said the trawler had briefly stopped to take on food and water from a Maltese-flagged ship, but that a person on board, speaking English through a satellite phone, had insisted that no further assistance was needed and that those on board wished to continue their journey to Italy.

"From (1230 GMT to 1800 GMT) the merchant marine operations room was in repeated contact with the fishing boat. They steadily repeated that they wished to sail to Italy and did not want any contribution from Greece," the coastguard said.

At 2240 GMT, the trawler notified Athens of engine failure and the trawler stopped moving. The nearby patrol boat "immediately tried to approach the trawler to determine the problem," the coastguard added.

Twenty-four minutes later, the Greek patrol boat skipper radioed in that the boat had capsized. It sank within 15 minutes at 2:19am local time.

What survivors and critics say

There are mounting questions as to whether the Greek coastguard should have intervened earlier to escort the trawler, clearly packed with people, to safety.

"The fishing boat was 25 to 30 metres long. Its deck was full of people, and we assume the interior was just as full," coastguard spokesperson Nikolaos Alexiou told state TV ERT on Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Ilias Siakantaris said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people had been on the boat.

But the coastguard spokesperson suggested the boat might have capsized earlier if they had attempted to intervene, saying: "You cannot divert a boat with so many people on board by force unless there is cooperation".

Greece's former prime minister Alexis Tsipras said the migrants had actually "called for help" after talking to survivors at the western port of Kalamata.