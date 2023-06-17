TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's intelligence 'neutralises' wanted terrorist in Syria
Osman Nuri Ocakli was a high-ranking member of The Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), an armed far-left organisation and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).
Yilmaz Behraresh used the codename Osman Nuri Ocakli while he was a member of the MLKP terror group. / Photo: AA
June 17, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Yilmaz Behraresh, also known as Osman Nuri Ocakli, in Syria's Ayn Al Arab region, security sources said on Saturday.

Turkish intelligence has traced the footprint of Ocakli for a long time and pinpointed his location through the agents in the field who were not aware of each other.

Ocakli was one of the the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) Syria operatives and was wanted in the Red Category.

Ocakli was behind many attacks in Türkiye, including the 2022 attack on a vehicle carrying the prison guards in the northwestern Bursa province, and was in the red category on Türkiye's wanted terrorists' list, the sources said.

Major blow to MLKP

Ocakli's death is seen as a blow to the terror group, making it difficult for them to carry out attacks.

In January 2023, Turkish intelligence neutralised MLKP's top executive in Syria, Ahmet Shoresh, who was also known by the code name Zeki Gurbuz.

He operated as the so-called leader of FESK, the armed wing of the MLKP, since 2000.

Having close organizational relations with the PKK, Ocakli moved to the Qandil region of Iraq in November 2014 and started carrying out terrorist activities in the Rasulayn region of Syria in 2015.

As of April 2018, the terrorist responsible for illegal crossings between Türkiye and Syria on behalf of MLKP, became the "right-hand man” of Bayram Namaz, code-named Baran, the former MLKP’s so-called Syria leader. He became “the 3rd man of the organization in Syria.”

After Bayram Namaz was neutralized in 2019, Ocakli started his activities as an assistant to Zeki Gurbuz, codenamed Ahmet Sores, who was appointed as the so-called Syria Officer of MLKP, and continued his activities in Ayn al-Arab last year.

The MLKP was founded in 1994 and was added to Türkiye's active terror list in 2007.

The terror group is responsible for many attacks in Türkiye and northern Syria, including the 2004 bombing of a public bus in Istanbul that killed three civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
