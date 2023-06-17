The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Yilmaz Behraresh, also known as Osman Nuri Ocakli, in Syria's Ayn Al Arab region, security sources said on Saturday.

Turkish intelligence has traced the footprint of Ocakli for a long time and pinpointed his location through the agents in the field who were not aware of each other.

Ocakli was one of the the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) Syria operatives and was wanted in the Red Category.

Ocakli was behind many attacks in Türkiye, including the 2022 attack on a vehicle carrying the prison guards in the northwestern Bursa province, and was in the red category on Türkiye's wanted terrorists' list, the sources said.

Major blow to MLKP

Ocakli's death is seen as a blow to the terror group, making it difficult for them to carry out attacks.

In January 2023, Turkish intelligence neutralised MLKP's top executive in Syria, Ahmet Shoresh, who was also known by the code name Zeki Gurbuz.