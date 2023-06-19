Israel's nationalist-religious government has tabled plans to approve thousands of building permits in the occupied West Bank, despite US pressure to halt the illegal settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.

The plans for approval of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the occupied West Bank were included on the agenda of Israel's Supreme Planning Council that meets next week, although only 1,332 are up for final approval, with the remainder still going through the preliminary clearance process.

"We will continue to develop the settlement of and strengthen the Israeli hold on the territory," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday.

The government gave Smotrich control over planning in the occupied West Bank settlements, a condition he had made to join the government.

Since entering office in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the occupied West Bank.

It also amended a law to clear the way for settlers to return to four settlements that had previously been evacuated.

Related Expanding illegal West Bank settlements is Netanyahu's govt top priority

Expansion of illegal settlements

Most countries deem the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as illegal. Their presence is one of the fundamental issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The government's latest changes make it easier to expand its settlements on the occupied land and remove the need for approvals from the political echelon throughout the planning process, requiring only one initial approval.

Critics say that not only normalises construction in the occupied West Bank, making it nearly as simple as building anywhere in Israel proper. They also say it lifts government oversight over sensitive building plans that can spark international outrage.

The measure was approved by the government on Sunday as US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, who is in charge of Middle East affairs, was set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a weeklong visit to the region.

Since entering office in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the occupied West Bank.