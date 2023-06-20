Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Ukraine's military intelligence chief has accused Russia of "mining" the cooling pond used to keep the reactors cool at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine's south.

The vast six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces captured it in February last year.

"...Most terrifying is that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was additionally mined during that time... namely the cooling pond was mined," Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR agency, said on television, without providing evidence for his assertion.

The two sides have accused each other of shelling the plant and its environs, and international efforts to establish a demilitarised zone around the complex have failed so far.

More updates 👇

1701 GMT - Ukraine repatriates three POWs from Russia via Hungary

Kiev has repatriated three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary after a group of POWs was transferred there from Russia without coordination with Kiev, the foreign ministry has said.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to bring back three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook page.

Nikolenko said they were already back on Ukrainian soil and were receiving the support they needed, adding that Ukrainian diplomats and other relevant Ukrainian authorities were working to try to bring back the remaining prisoners of war.

Hungary, which under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has forged strong political and economic ties with Moscow, said on June 9 that Budapest had received a group of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia.

1659 GMT - Russian-backed officials: Woman killed in Ukraine drone attack

Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-controlled town of Nova Kakhovka in southern Kherson region with drones, killing one person and wounding four, the local Russian-backed authorities have said.

The morning attack on public service facilities, reported on the Telegram social platform, was carried out by loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones.

The officials said the injured were rushed to hospital, while a woman died later from her injuries. Reuters news agency could not independently verify the report.

1552 GMT - Fighter for Ukraine jailed for 16 years in Russia

A former deputy commander of a Ukrainian militia unit has been sentenced by a Russian court to 16 years in a penal colony for taking part in what Moscow considers an illegal armed group and receiving "terrorist" training, Russian media reported.

Denis Muryga was a senior member of Aidar, one of the dozens of volunteer battalions that emerged in Ukraine after fighting broke out in 2014 with Russian-supported groups that declared breakaway "republics" in the east of the country.

The units, some with ultra-nationalist roots, were later absorbed into Ukraine's armed forces.

1539 GMT - EU's oil imports from Russia plunge 90 percent in March

EU's oil imports from Russia have plunged 90 percent in March compared with the average monthly figure in 2019-2022 due to the Ukraine conflict-related sanctions, showed recent official figures.

The total imports of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia into the EU27 plummeted to 1.4 million tons in March compared with 15.2 million tons on average in the three years to 2022, the Eurostat said in a statement.

The ban on imports of seaborne crude oil entered into force on December.

1446 GMT - Lavrov says those ‘against freezing’ Ukraine conflict wants ‘to wage war’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the head of NATO shows that the alliance wants to wage war when it opposes the "freezing" of the conflict in Ukraine.

"If NATO, through the mouth of (Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg, once again declares that they are against freezing, as they put it, of the conflict in Ukraine, so it means they want to wage war. Well, let them wage war!" he said at a news conference in Minsk.

1435 GMT - Ukraine rescue worker killed, 8 injured by Russian fire in Kherson: minister

Ukraine has reported that one rescue worker was killed and several others were injured by Russian forces in the southern city of Kherson, which was recently flooded after the breach of a major dam nearby.

"One employee of the State Emergency Service dead, another eight were injured in Kherson," Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko said on social media, adding that the team was involved in clean up efforts in the wake of the flood.

Kiev, which says Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam earlier this month, has repeatedly accused Moscow of shelling rescue efforts and evacuation boats in the Kherson region.

The destruction of the dam caused devastating floods in southern Ukraine.

1432 GMT - Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus killed in fighting

Ukrainian kickboxing champion Maksym Bordus has been killed fighting Russian forces, a website that lists athletes killed in the conflict said.

Bordus was killed on June 11 in "fierce fighting against Russian invaders", according to "Sport Angels", a Ukrainian website set up with the assistance of the Sports Committee that brings together NGOs and federations from non-Olympic sports.

A petition was posted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's website calling for Bordus to be posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine".

1412 GMT - UN concerned over worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine, calls for more help

The UN has expressed concern over the worsening civil and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and urged for more help to the conflict-torn country.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the portion of the population which needs social payments and humanitarian aid significantly increased as a result of the declining income of households since the start of the conflict in February 2022, said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner.

“For example, 65 percent of the households reported a decline in their income while those who need humanitarian aid rose to 21 percent from 1 percent,” he said in an online press conference, in relation to the Ukraine Recovery Conference which will be held in London on June 21-22.

1406 GMT - EU nations to train 30,000 Ukraine troops in 2023: Kiev

European Union member states plan to train as many as 30,000 members of Ukraine's armed forces this year, including from territorial defence units, Kiev has said, building on an initial target of 15,000 personnel.

"In 2023, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, including soldiers of the territorial defence forces," the defence ministry in Kiev said.

Brussels also asked EU member states to back a $55 billion (50-billion-euro) package to support Ukraine over the next four years, as part of a boost to the bloc's budget.

1309 GMT - World Bank aims to expand Ukraine aid for energy, transport projects during recovery