US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the US recently.

Biden made the remarks on Tuesday at a fundraiser in California a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Biden said in the fundraiser.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened, that wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden added.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace in February.

That incident and exchanges of visits by US and Taiwanese officials have recently magnified US-China tensions.

