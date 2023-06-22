The Angolan government has said plans are underway to complete the privatisation of its national oil company, Sonangol.

The firm, which is the second largest oil producer in Africa, will be privatised by 2026, the Institute for Management of State Assets and Stakes (IGAPE) said on Wednesday.

IGAPE chairperson Patricio Vilar said Sonangol’s privatisation will take a bit long to finalise because of its “vast heritage in the world.” Sonangol produces almost 2 million barrels per day.

“The privatisation will not be finalised this year. However, the process, which is in its second phase, will end by 2026,” Vilar said during a press briefing in the capital Luanda on Wednesday.

IGAPE says it received audit reservations about some operations at the firm. Vilar said that the highlighted concerns will be addressed before the company’s eventual sale.

