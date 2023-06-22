Brazil’s top electoral court has begun hearing a case that could torpedo the political future of former president Jair Bolsonaro by rendering him ineligible for public office for eight years.

Thursday’s session in the capital, Brasilia, began with Judge Benedito Goncalves reading his report on the case filed by Brazil’s Democratic Labor Party, which will have time to make its arguments, as will Bolsonaro’s lawyers.

Already two subsequent sessions have been slated for next Tuesday and next Thursday, but the trial could extend for several months if any of the six other judges requests additional time to review the case.

In comments to journalists on Wednesday outside the Senate, the former president acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denied any wrongdoing.

"I would like to remain 100 percent active in politics, and taking away my political rights, which in my opinion is an affront, you lose a little bit of that fuel,” Bolsonaro said Thursday morning in comments published on his YouTube channel.

If the electoral court strips Bolsonaro of his political rights, he could appeal to the Supreme Court. However, there are other suits pending with the electoral court seeking the same outcome.

And that is just a fraction of his legal troubles, which also include criminal investigations.

Trial based around key meeting