WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Israel must end violence in occupied West Bank immediately
Violence in occupied West Bank 'risks spiralling out of control,' warns UN human rights chief Volker Turk.
UN: Israel must end violence in occupied West Bank immediately
Palestinian school girls mourn during the funeral of their classmate 15-year-old Sadil Naghnaghiya, in Jenin in the occupied West Bank  [File: AFP] / AFP
June 23, 2023

The UN human rights chief has urged Israel to end the violence in the occupied West Bank immediately.

"Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the occupied West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a written statement on Friday.

"For this violence to end, the occupation must end," Turk added. "On all sides, the people with the political power know this and must instigate immediate steps to realise this."

He warned that this week's violence in the occupied West Bank "risks spiralling out of control, fueled by strident political rhetoric and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel".

He added: "These latest killings and the violence, along with the inflammatory rhetoric, serve only to drive Israelis and Palestinians deeper into an abyss".

The Israeli security forces conducted a series of air strikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday, which killed at least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injured 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers, according to the UN statement.

RelatedPalestine condemns Israel's Jenin attack as 'dangerous escalation'
Recommended

In the latest incident on Wednesday, settlers under the protection of Israeli forces carried out a brutal attack on the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya in the central West Bank, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens of others and burning 30 houses, 60 cars and dozens of olive trees.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

RelatedTürkiye lambastes illegal Israeli settlers for Quran desecration
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran