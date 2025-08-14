WAR ON GAZA
Aid groups condemn Israel's 'weaponisation of aid' in Gaza, urge immediate end
This obstruction left millions of dollars' worth of food, medicine, water, and shelter items stranded in warehouses across Jordan and Egypt, while Palestinians are being starved.
Israel continues to block aid to Gaza. / AA
August 14, 2025

More than 100 humanitarian organisations have called for an end to Israel's "weaponisation of aid" amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) around the world have reiterated their concern over the ongoing Israeli blockade of sufficient aid delivery into the besieged Palestinian enclave and called on states to press Israel for an end to "weaponisation of aid."

In a joint statement on Wednesday, 104 groups – including Islamic Relief, Oxfam, and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) – said that despite Israeli claims, most major international NGOs have been unable to deliver a single truck of lifesaving supplies since March 2.

"Instead of clearing the growing backlog of goods, Israeli authorities have rejected requests from dozens of NGOs to bring in lifesaving goods, citing that these organisations are 'not authorised' to deliver aid."

This obstruction, it noted, has left millions of dollars' worth of food, medicine, water, and shelter items stranded in warehouses across Jordan and Egypt, while Palestinians are being starved.

"Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid) has over $7 million worth of lifesaving supplies ready to enter Gaza – including 744 tons of rice, enough for six million meals, blocked in Ashdod just kilometres away," said Sean Carroll, the organisation's president and CEO.

The groups also said the obstruction is tied to new registration rules introduced in March for international NGOs, which led to a denial of registration on the basis of vague and politicised criteria, such as alleged "delegitimisation" of the state of Israel.

"This registration process signals to INGOs that their ability to operate may come at the cost of their independence and ability to speak out," said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam’s policy lead.

Jolien Veldwijk, the country director of the international humanitarian agency CARE, said: "Since the full siege was imposed on March 2, CARE has not been able to deliver any of our $1.5 million worth of pre-positioned supplies into Gaza."

"We call on all states and donors to press Israel to end the weaponisation of aid, including through bureaucratic obstruction, such as the INGO registration procedures," added the statement.

It also urged the international community to insist that INGOs are not forced to share sensitive personal information, in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation, or compromise staff safety or independence as a condition for delivering aid.

The organisations further demanded the immediate and unconditional opening of all land crossings and conditions for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:AA
