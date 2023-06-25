WORLD
Honduras rolls in security measures after tens die in night of violence
Gunmen burst into a pool hall in the northern city of Choloma and opened fire, killing 11 people, and 11 more are reported dead elsewhere in separate incidents.
1,000 additional police and military are being sent to the Sula Valley, where Choloma and San Pedro Sul are located, says Security Minister. / Photo: AFP
June 25, 2023

The Honduran government has announced curfews in two northern cities after 22 people were shot dead overnight in separate attacks amid escalating violence in the country.

Heavily armed men opened fire on Saturday night in a billiards hall in a neighbourhood in the northern manufacturing city of Choloma, killing 11 people and seriously wounding three more, police press person Edgardo Barahona said.

An official source not authorised to speak to the media said there had been at least 11 other killings on Saturday in separate episodes across the northern Valle de Sula zone, including in the industrial city of San Pedro Sulay.

President Xiomara Castro announced via Twitter a 15-day curfew in Choloma between 9pm and 4am local, effective immediately, and another in San Pedro Sula, effective July 4.

"Multiple operations, raids, captures and checkpoints are initiated," Castro said.

1,000 additional security forces

There has been a partial state of emergency in parts of Honduras since December in a bid to confront violent gangs and turf wars.

Security Minister Gustavo Sanchez announced later on Sunday that the government would be sending a proposal to Congress to "classify members of a criminal structure, maras or gangs as terrorists" in the coming days.

The minister, speaking at a press conference, added that 1,000 additional police and military are being sent to the Sula Valley, where Choloma and San Pedro Sul are located.

The government is also offering a cash reward of $32,707 (800,000 Lempiras) to help identify and capture those responsible for the killings in Choloma, the president said.

The attacks over the weekend follow a deadly incident earlier this week at a women's prison near the capital Tegucigalpa that killed 46 people amid a reported break-in by gang members.

