The Honduran government has announced curfews in two northern cities after 22 people were shot dead overnight in separate attacks amid escalating violence in the country.

Heavily armed men opened fire on Saturday night in a billiards hall in a neighbourhood in the northern manufacturing city of Choloma, killing 11 people and seriously wounding three more, police press person Edgardo Barahona said.

An official source not authorised to speak to the media said there had been at least 11 other killings on Saturday in separate episodes across the northern Valle de Sula zone, including in the industrial city of San Pedro Sulay.

President Xiomara Castro announced via Twitter a 15-day curfew in Choloma between 9pm and 4am local, effective immediately, and another in San Pedro Sula, effective July 4.

"Multiple operations, raids, captures and checkpoints are initiated," Castro said.

1,000 additional security forces