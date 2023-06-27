Over $200 billion from the US government's Covid-19 relief programmes were likely stolen, a federal watchdog has said, adding that the US Small Business Administration [SBA] had weakened its controls in a rush to disburse the funds.

At least 17 percent of all funds related to the government's coronavirus Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] and Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] schemes were disbursed to potentially fraudulent actors, according to a report released on Tuesday by the SBA's office of inspector general.

"We identified multiple schemes used by fraudsters to steal from the American taxpayer and exploit programmes meant to help those in need," the SBA report said.

Over the course of the pandemic, the SBA disbursed about $1.2 trillion of EIDL and PPP funds.

The SBA disputed the more than $200 billion figure put forward by the watchdog and said the inspector general's approach had significantly overestimated fraud.

The agency said its experts put the likely fraud estimate at $36 billion and added that over 86 percent of that likely fraud took place in 2020, when the administration for former president Donald Trump was in office.

President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. The fraud estimate put forward by the inspector general for the EIDL programme stood at more than $136 billion, while the PPP fraud estimate was $64 billion.

The OIG's oversight and investigative work resulted in more than 1,000 indictments, and 529 convictions related to Covid fraud, according to the SBA.

These investigations have resulted in "nearly $30 billion in Covid-19 EIDL and PPP funds being seized or returned to SBA," the report found.