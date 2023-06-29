In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al Adha
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al AdhaEid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice, marks the end of this year's Hajj, the fifth of the fundamental Muslim practices and institutions known as the Five Pillars of Islam.
Muslim worshippers gather at the al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem following Eid Al Adha morning prayers. / Photo: AFP
June 29, 2023

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Adha, a special holiday demonstrating obedience to God by sacrificing livestock. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran that is also known to Christians and Jews.

This act of sacrifice is a symbol of Abraham's obedience to God and his willingness to put his faith above all else.

Eid al Adha is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate their faith. It is also a time for giving back to the community and helping those in need.

Recommended
RelatedRecord-breaking Hajj draws pilgrims for 'stoning of the devil' ritual
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity