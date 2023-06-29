Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Adha, a special holiday demonstrating obedience to God by sacrificing livestock. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran that is also known to Christians and Jews.

This act of sacrifice is a symbol of Abraham's obedience to God and his willingness to put his faith above all else.

Eid al Adha is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate their faith. It is also a time for giving back to the community and helping those in need.