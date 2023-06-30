France must address deep issues of racial discrimination in its police, the United Nations has said, after a third night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

The death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multiethnic suburbs.

"We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France on Tuesday," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"We note that an investigation has been launched into alleged voluntary homicide.

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement."

French President Emmanuel Macron was to lead a crisis meeting of ministers on Friday after a third night of protests saw cars torched, shops ransacked and hundreds arrested.

'All options' are on the table