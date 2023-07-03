Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded 50 others in a nighttime operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Ten of the injured are in critical condition, the ministry said on Monday.

Separately, in the governorate of Al-Bireh, a Palestinian was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers. The victim died on the spot.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted a home in Jenin with three missiles.

Following the air strike, the Israeli army conducted a raid on the city with the assistance of armoured military bulldozers and imposed a blockade on the Jenin refugee camp.

Samih Firas Abu al Wafa, 21, was identified as one of those killed, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Besieging the camp from various sides during the raid, Israeli soldiers hindered ambulances attempting to evacuate the wounded.

The Israeli military said early on Monday it was "striking terrorist infrastructure" in Jenin, and residents said a missile was fired from the air, destroying a house.