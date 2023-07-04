A senior Iranian official has said that $10 billion worth of frozen Iranian funds in Iraq will be deposited at the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and used to purchase goods that are exempted from US sanctions.

Yahya Ale Eshaq, head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, was quoted on Monday as saying by Iran’s state media that there are “no obstacles or problems” in financial exchanges between the two neighbouring countries, calling the current phase a “strategic opportunity.”

He cited Iraqi officials as saying that the frozen funds will be transferred to the TBI and added that the two sides agreed the money would be used to purchase non-sanctioned commodities such as medicine.

The $10 billion had been owed by the Iraqi government to Iran primarily for imports of natural gas and electricity.

Due to US banking sanctions on Tehran, Iraq has not been able to make direct payments.

Iran's frozen assets

The development comes a month after the Iranian official announced that Iraq had agreed to release $2.7 billion in gas and electricity debt after receiving a sanctions waiver from the US.

At the time, he said part of these assets would be allocated to Iranian pilgrims in Iraq and another part would be used in the provision of basic commodities, as reported by Iranian media.