WORLD
3 MIN READ
White powder found at White House reported to be cocaine
The substance was discovered in West Wing, a Secret Service spokesperson says, in an area attached to executive mansion where President Biden lives and includes Oval Office, cabinet room and press area.
White powder found at White House reported to be cocaine
President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time. / Photo: Reuters
July 4, 2023

A white powder found inside the White House late on Sunday, which led to the temporary closure of part of the presidential complex, was identified by Washington fire department as cocaine, the Washington Post has reported.

The Secret Service confirmed to the Reuters news agency that an "unknown item" had been found that led to part of the White House being closed, but referred other questions to the fire department, which declined to comment.

"On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," a Secret Service spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The item was discovered in the West Wing, the spokesman said. The West Wing is an area attached to the executive mansion where the president lives and includes the Oval Office, cabinet room and press area, along with offices and workspace for the president's advisers and staff.

Recommended

President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time. Hundreds of people work in or come through the West Wing of the White House regularly.

"The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous," the Secret Service added. There was "an investigation into the cause and manner" of how the substance entered the White House, the spokesperson said.

The Washington Post reported "a firefighter with the DC department's hazardous materials team radioed the results of a test" of the item, citing an online database of emergency responder communications. The radio dispatch said "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

Two "officials familiar with the matter" confirmed to the Washington Post that the substance found at the White House was cocaine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar