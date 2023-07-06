Thursday, July 6, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

Their meeting is due to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week's NATO summit.

Both Zelenskyy and Erdogan also want to extend a United Nations and Türkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy was on his way to Prague to meet Czech counterpart Petr Pavel and other officials amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Pavel's spokesperson said.

Earlier, he had visited Sofia for a meeting with Bulgarian officials.

More updates👇

1739 GMT — UNESCO condemns bombing of 'historic building' in Lviv

UNESCO has condemned the bombing of a historic building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and expressed "its sincere condolences" to the families of five victims.

"This attack, the first to take place in an area protected by the World Heritage Convention since the outbreak of the war on 24 February 2022, is a violation of this Convention," the UN cultural agency said.

UNESCO added that the Russian strike also violated "the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict."

1732 GMT — Zelenskyy urges arms maker Bulgaria for help

Zelensky has appealed for support in Bulgaria, a major arms maker and ally, and was then heading to the Czechia as Kiev pushes to join NATO.

In his one-day Sofia visit, Zelensky held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, as well as meeting with President Rumen Radev, other government officials and parliamentarians.

"The main focus of our talks is, of course, the security of our countries and our entire Europe, defence support and defence cooperation. The fundamental priority is energy. And strengthening our unity in Europe," he said on Telegram.

1605 GMT — Death toll from Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine rises to five, dozens injured

Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least five people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on a civilian area of Lviv since the war began.

Emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble of the building after the nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors. At least 36 people were injured, according to authorities.

The youngest of the five people who died was 21 years old and the oldest was a woman of 95, Lviv province governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. “This woman survived the Second World War, but unfortunately she didn’t survive” Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kozytskyi said.

1605 GMT — Russia and Ukraine announce prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have announced a prisoner-of-war exchange involving the return of 45 soldiers from each side.

Russia's defence ministry said that 45 Russian servicemen had been returned from Ukrainian custody, the Russian news agency RIA reported.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential staff, said 45 service personnel and two civilians had been returned to Ukraine.

Related Belarus leader Lukashenko confirms Wagner chief Prigozhin still in Russia

1239 GMT — Zaporizhzhia prepares for 'worst case scenario' over plant fears

Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia near Europe's largest nuclear plant, under Russian control, have said they are preparing for the "worst" as fears of sabotage mount.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military said tensions had "decreased" at the plant thanks to the armed forces and foreign-aided diplomatic efforts. Memories of the Chernobyl disaster — that hit Ukraine in 1986 — still haunt the war-torn country.

"It's a major threat," Olena Zhuk, the head of Zaporizhzhia's regional council told AFP news agency, adding: "people are preparing, the government is preparing".

1235 GMT — Russia says struck 'assigned' targets after Ukraine flats hit

Russia has said its forces hit "all" assigned targets in Ukraine as Ukrainian authorities said a missile killed at least four people in the western city of Lviv.

"All assigned targets have been hit," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that its sea-based long-range "precision weapons" struck points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops and depots storing foreign-made armoured vehicles.

No other details were provided.