A European envoy has blasted Israel over the "proportionality" of the force it uses, as international envoys toured Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following this week's deadly raid.

On Saturday, European Union representative to the Palestinian territories Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff said "the [Israeli] military assault on Jenin was painful" and a "violation of international law."

He made his comments as he led a delegation of UN officials and diplomats from at least 25 countries to the camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

"We are concerned about the deployment of weaponry and weapons systems which question the proportionality of the military during the operation," Kuehn von Burgsdorff said of the raid that killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

"This cycle of violence has to end, it cannot continue. If there is no political solution to the conflict, we are going to stand here in a week's time, in a month's time, in a year's time, with nothing changed," he added.

His remarks echoed the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres who told reporters "there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces" in its 48-hour operation, the largest Israel has staged in the Palestinian territory for years.

It included air strikes and armoured bulldozers ripping up streets.

Appeals for rebuilding funds

Jenin camp has been the site of several large-scale raids by the Israeli military this year, but this week's was the biggest such operation in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian "intifada" or uprising of the early 2000s.