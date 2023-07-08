The presidents of Brazil and Colombia have discussed regional coordination to fight deforestation and protect the world's largest and most biodiverse rainforest at a meeting in Colombia's Amazonian city of Leticia.

"My government is committed to eliminating illegal deforestation by 2030," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday, calling for better regional and global coordination.

"This is a commitment that the Amazon countries can assume together at the upcoming Belem summit."

The meeting between Lula and Colombia's President Gustavo Petro followed talks in Leticia earlier this week between environmental ministers from Amazonian countries, including Colombia's Susana Muhamad, Peru's Albina Ruiz Rios, and Josue Lorca from Venezuela, among others.

Both Petro and Lula, who each took office less than a year ago, have called on rich nations to cough up funds to help South American countries preserve the Amazon, considered key to fighting the global climate crisis.

Summit of Amazon

Meetings in Leticia come before a summit of Amazon nations hosted by Brazil in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, in August.