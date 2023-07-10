Salvadoran political party Nuevas Ideas chose President Nayib Bukele as its candidate for the presidential elections of early 2024 on Sunday, even though the country's constitution does not allow consecutive terms for the presidency.

Bukele, whose first term began in 2019, said in September last year he would seek re-election despite the ban on consecutive terms.

In 2021, the country's highest court — whose members were appointed by a Nuevas Ideas-controlled Congress — ruled Bukele could seek a second term.

The court's decision was criticised by rights groups as well as the United States, which labelled it part of the decline in El Salvador's democratic norms.

The president — favoured for the 2024 election by nearly 70 percent of Salvadorans — and his Vice President Felix Ulloa still need to register as candidates with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to formalise their candidacy.

Their ticket was the only one put up during the Nuevas Ideas Party's internal elections.