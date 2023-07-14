On the night of July 15, 2016, Türkiye was the scene of a bloody coup attempt led by US-based Fetullah Gulen and his clandestine network, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

While attempting to seize power, the renegades used fighter jets, helicopters, battle tanks, and special forces to overthrow the democratically-elected government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The coup plotters had the suspected assistance of foreign intelligence agencies and the tacit acceptance of Western political officials.

Fortunately, Türkiye’s secret weapon – its lionhearted people - mobilised hand in hand with the government and fought to resist the onslaught of subversive elements threatening Turkish democracy.

When crowds of citizens took to the streets of Istanbul and Ankara in the middle of the night, trying to fend off the military coup-plotters, this represented a powerful show of collective action and a lesson to the world that the Turkish people will not be a pawn in an international chessboard, in which they have no say.

By thwarting this attempted coup, Türkiye realised multiple, multilayered, and long-term gains, including in the geo-political, political, and social domains.

From a geo-strategic point of view, it is well known that coups are generally part of great power politics aimed to crush the legitimate political aspirations of various nations in the Global South to achieve more independent policies.

Game of thrones

During the Cold War, international powers, including the United States and the Soviet Union, regularly resorted to toppling governments to pursue their interests. But even after the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989), supporting coups and military takeovers remained a regular feature of American foreign policy.

In his book ‘America's Deadliest Export: Democracy’, former US Department of State staffer, William Blum, argues that since the end of World War II, the US has “endeavoured to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments, most of which were democratically elected; grossly interfered in democratic elections in at least 30 countries; attempted to assassinate more than 50 foreign leaders; dropped bombs on the people of more than 30 countries; attempted to suppress a populist or nationalist movement in 20 countries.”

For instance, Mohammad Mossadegh was a nationalist leader who was fixated on bringing more democracy to Iran and nationalising the country’s substantial oil resources.

However, the CIA had other plans, which Stephen Kinzer depicts in his important book, ‘All the Shah’s Men’. According to Kinzer, the 1953 putsch, engineered by US intelligence operatives, quashed Mossadegh’s national dream, reversing any attempts to put Iran’s oil resources under national control.

While democracy was trashed, US oil corporations, which previously had no part in the Iranian oil industry, became major players in the million-dollar industry, controlling about 40 percent of Tehran’s oil.