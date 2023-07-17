Monday, July 17, 2023

1044 GMT - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the continuation of a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea after Moscow said it will suspend its participation.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said he would discuss the deal, including the export of Russian fertilizer, with Putin when they meet in person during an expected meeting in August.

But he signalled that he may discuss it with the Russian president through a phone call without waiting for the August meeting.

Türkiye always attaches importance to the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal and has intensified diplomatic efforts, President Erdogan said.

1515 GMT - Ukraine wants to continue implementing Black Sea grain deal

The Ukrainian president wants to continue the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal without Russia.

"After receiving Russia’s official signal, (on suspension of the grain deal) I instructed our Foreign Ministry to prepare our official signals to the UN and Türkiye so that I, the president of Ukraine, can receive a response on whether they are ready to continue our initiative," Zelenskyy told African journalists in an interview, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said on Facebook.

Nykyforov further said that “everything must be done” so that the grain corridor can be used.

“We are not afraid. We were approached by companies that own ships. They said that they are ready, if Ukraine lets (them) go, and Türkiye continues to let them go, then everyone is ready to continue supplying grain," he added.

1442 GMT - UN chief regrets Russia's decision to withdraw from grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signalled that Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal means a related pact between the UN and Moscow to help facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports was also terminated.

"Today's decision by the Russian Federation will strike a blow to people in need everywhere," Guterres told reporters.

1356 GMT - Russia's grain deal suspension will 'harm millions': White House

Russia's suspension of a pact allowing the Black Sea to export grain from Ukraine "will worsen food security and harm millions," the White House said.

"We urge the Government of Russia to immediately reverse its decision,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

1331 GMT - EU condemns Russia's decision to suspend grain deal despite Türkiye's efforts

The European Union condemned Russia's decision to pull back from the Black Sea grain deal despite Türkiye's effort to mediate.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Türkiye’s efforts," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

"EU is working to ensure food security for the world’s vulnerable" she added.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he regretted Russia's decision.

"This is something very serious that will create a lot of trouble for many people around the world," he said at the doorstep of the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels.

"We, from our side, will do everything we can through our solidarity lanes, in order to make available the Ukrainian grain for the people who eat from it," Borrell added.

"And I have to blame Russia for this decision. Completely unjustified. Weaponizing the hunger of the people," the EU representative said.

1308 GMT - Azerbaijan to send Ukraine electrical equipment worth $7.6M

Azerbaijan said Monday it will send electrical equipment worth $7.6 million as humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“In connection with the recent situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani state has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people on multiple occasions,” according to a statement from Azerbaijan's presidential office.

The amount will be allocated from Azerbaijan's reserve funds.

1230 GMT - USAID chief to announce over $500 million in aid in visit to Ukraine

US aid chief Samantha Power is set to announce more than $500 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine during a visit to the war-torn country, where the United Nations says some 17 million people need help following Russia's attack.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Power in Kiev will announce the assistance to respond to the needs of Ukrainians affected by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, according to an announcement shared in advance with Reuters.

1200 GMT - Teledyne to supply 1,000 more micro drones to Norway for use in Ukraine

Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply an additional 1,000 Black Hornet micro drones as well as spares to Ukraine as part of an order from Norway's Ministry of Defense, the company said.

The pocket-sized drones are suitable for operations in global positioning system-denied environments and are useful in transmitting live visible and thermal videos.

The company had last year struck a four-year deal with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to deliver these nano unmanned aerial vehicles for around $48 million.