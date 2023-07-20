Hundreds of protesters have stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the expected desecration of Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Thursday that no embassy staff had been harmed and declined to elaborate further.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident and said in a statement the Iraqi government had instructed security forces to carry out a swift investigation, identify perpetrators and hold them to account.

Swedish embassy staff in Baghdad are "safe" following the torching of the building by protesters, the Swedish Foreign Ministry told the AFP news agency.

"We are aware of the situation. Our embassy staff [in Iraq] are safe and the ministry is in regular contact with them," the ministry said in an email.

The Swedish ministry's press office told the Reuters news agency that Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and staff.

Thursday's demonstration was called by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Quran burning in Sweden in weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group linked the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.

New application for Quran desecration

Swedish news agency TT reported on Wednesday that Swedish police granted an application for a public meeting outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

The application says the applicant seeks to burn the Qoran and the Iraqi flag, TT reported.