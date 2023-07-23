BIZTECH
Twitter to change its logo, will bid adieu to 'all the birds': Musk
Since taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk has made many changes that have alienated users and pushed advertisers from the struggling social media platform.
Other changes Musk has introduced to Twitter include charging users for previously free services and allowing banned right-wing accounts back on the platform. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 23, 2023

Elon Musk has said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

In a tweet at 0406 GMT on Sunday, the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X" but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app," like China's WeChat.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognisable asset," adding "That's why we're so protective of it."

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin's market value.

Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.

Musk's company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

SOURCE:Reuters
