Verse from sacred Hindu text in 'Oppenheimer' scene sparks anger in India
Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organisation, said the movie was an attempt to "launch an attack" on Hindu society and demanded the scene be cut.
Hashtags such as #BoycottOppenheimer and #RespectHinduCulture have been trending on Twitter in India. / Photo: AFP
July 24, 2023

An adult scene in the Hollywood blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' featuring a line from a Hindu holy scripture has sparked online outrage in India, with an official calling it a "scathing attack".

The biographical drama about US physicist Robert Oppenheimer -- played by actor Cillian Murphy -- opened in India on Friday to positive reviews, reportedly raking in more than $3 million at the box office in two days.

One scene shows Oppenheimer with his lover Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, in which she opens a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu religious text, and asks him to read from it.

Murphy reads the line, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds", the quote which Oppenheimer reportedly recalled when the first nuclear bomb was detonated.

"This is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus," Uday Mahurkar, a senior official at the government's Central Information Commission, wrote to the film's director, Christopher Nolan.

"It amounts to waging a war on the Hindu community," Mahurkar said in the letter, a copy of which he posted on Twitter, and urged Nolan cut the scene.

Hashtags such as #BoycottOppenheimer and #RespectHinduCulture have been trending on Twitter.

Harris Sultan, an author, said Hindus were "left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect".

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a prominent right-wing Hindu organisation, said the movie was an attempt to "launch an attack" on Hindu society and demanded the scene be cut.

"The makers should apologise to the Hindu community all over the world whose sentiments have been badly hurt," spokesman Vinod Bansal told AFP.

Hindus are the majority in India but minorities, including Muslims, form a significant part of the population.

SOURCE:AFP
