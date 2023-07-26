The recently-concluded NATO Summit in Vilnius had a jam-packed agenda of pressing matters – such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden’s membership issue, forging closer ties with Ukraine, and the pursuit of defence-oriented collaborations with Asian allies.

Interestingly, the 90-point communique frequently mentioned the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Such mentions indicate that China is high on the agenda.

In an era increasingly tilting towards multipolarity, questions about NATO’s role are no longer relevant. While NATO remains central to keeping an aggressive Russia in check, the role of “global villain” appears to have been assigned to China.

However, a crucial question remains: will containing China be as effortless as presumed by NATO strategists?

As expected, Beijing interpreted the communique from the prism of the Cold War textbook. The Chinese side used this opportunity to reiterate its opposition to any eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, declaring that “any action that jeopardises China’s legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response”.

While China tries to portray itself as a friendly neighbour in the Asia-Pacific, its assertive foreign policy and belligerent actions are perceived as a threat by neighbouring nations, pushing them towards the NATO alliance.

However, some in the West are still burying their heads in the sand of realpolitik, interpreting events as “democracies” moving away from their non-democratic neighbours.

While such rhetoric was popular in the ’90s when the US reigned as the undisputed superpower, using it for the present conundrum in the East and South China Seas is odd.

Irrespective of these details, the clear message is that a blame game has started, with both sides pointing fingers at each other.

The depiction of China as a burgeoning menace to the so-called rules-based international order has become a recurring mantra, frequently employed to preserve the dominance of the US and its pivot to Asia.

On the face of it, this approach may appear straightforward, but it would be erroneous to assume that confronting Beijing will be easy.

Big challenges

As a security alliance, NATO must address significant challenges before embarking on this complicated task. It must deal with the complexities of collective action, where establishing trust and minimising friction are imperative to achieving the stated goals of the agenda.

Meanwhile, the member states do not share uniform perspectives or aspirations on this subject.

For instance, France – driven by lucrative investment opportunities from China – is reluctant to find itself at odds with Xi Jinping on the issue of Taiwan. This might be why Macron openly dismissed establishing a NATO liaison office in Japan.

Breaking free from China’s economic grip is no walk in the park for the EU. China’s strong trade ties with individual member countries and collectively via the EU make decoupling a near-impossible mission.

Past efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy after the Ukraine crisis proved challenging.

Untangling a colossal $943 billion worth of trade between China and the EU will not only be a nightmare but also a lose-lose situation.