Over 50 whales killed after beaching in Australia
Authorities said rescue teams were working with volunteers to save the remaining 46 whales.
A handout photo taken and received on July 25, 2023 from Allan Marsh/Cheynes Beach Caravan Park, shows scores of pilot whales stranded at Cheynes Beach near Albany in Western Australia. / Photo: AFP
July 26, 2023

Dozens of pilot whales have died just hours after stranding themselves on a beach in Western Australia, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51 long-finned pilot whales were among a pod of almost 100 spotted off Cheynes Beach near Albany, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth on Tuesday.

The state's Parks and Wildlife Service said it was working with volunteers to try to save the remaining 46 whales, with plans to guide them to deeper water during the course of the day.

A spokesperson for the organisation said it had been "overwhelmed with hundreds of offers of help" but that it has enough volunteers and the public should "stay away" from the beach.

They said: "The priority focus of the Incident Management Team is to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers and the welfare of the whales.

"The response zone has a range of hazards, including large, distressed and potentially sick whales, sharks, waves, heavy machinery and vessels."

