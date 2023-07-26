The European Union has condemned the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

"The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Borrell stressed the importance of respecting diversity and other religious communities.

"The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union," Borrell added.

Calling for mutual understanding and respect, he said: "These acts committed by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies."

Earlier, Australia also condemned the provocative act of burning a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

"Australia condemns the burning of the Qur'an in Denmark and Sweden. We stand against prejudice and hatred," Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong tweeted.