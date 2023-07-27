Thousands of Shia Muslims have been allowed to hold a religious procession marking the Muslim month of Muharram in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city of Srinagar for the first time since an anti-India rebellion broke out in the disputed region more than three decades ago.

The participants, mostly wearing black clothes, beat their chests and recited elegies in the commercial heart of Srinagar on Thursday, as they marked the eighth day of Muharram

Some carried copies of the Quran to protest recent public desecrations of the Islamic holy book in Sweden and Denmark.

Muharram is among the holiest months for Shia Muslims and marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century in present-day Iraq. The mourning over their deaths reaches to its peak on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram set on Friday.

The main Muharram gatherings on the eighth and 10th days that used to pass through the city centre were banned a year after violence erupted in 1989 demanding the region’s independence from India or its merger with neighbouring Pakistan, which also controls part of Kashmir. However, Muharram processions continued to be allowed elsewhere in the Indian-controlled portion.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the violence.

Scores of mourners tried to defy the ban in previous years, often leading to scuffles with police and the firing of tear gas.

Authorities said the lifting of the ban comes as the overall security situation has improved in the region in recent years.

Mohammad Aijaz, Srinagar’s civil administrator, said the procession was “a dividend of peace."