CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Emmy awards 'postponed' amid industry-stopping Hollywood strikes
Writers have been on strike since May, and actors joined them earlier this month as both unions have concerns about how they will be paid in an age where fewer people are paying to go to the movies or watch cable TV.
Emmy awards 'postponed' amid industry-stopping Hollywood strikes
Hollywood's actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years. / Photo: Reuters
July 28, 2023

This year's Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, US media has reported.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars was scheduled to take place in September, but could be pushed as far back as January, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

Trade publication Variety said "vendors, producers and others involved with the event" have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

According to reports, Fox — this year's Emmy Awards broadcaster in the United States — has been pushing to delay until January, giving the strikes longer to be resolved.

However, a source familiar with the plans told AFP news agency that a new date for the show has not yet been set.

The Television Academy, who vote for and host the awards, preferred a shorter postponement, as January lands the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood's packed film award season.

Neither Fox nor the Television Academy has commented.

Related‘Our crews deserve better’: Hollywood union votes for strike

Impacts of the strike

Hollywood's actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Recommended

Stars would not be able to attend the Emmys if the actors' strike was still in effect at the time of the ceremony — a development that would be disastrous for television ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast's host and presenters.

The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was postponed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Hollywood strikes have essentially shut down all US movie and television productions, with limited exceptions such as reality and game shows.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are barred from promoting their movies and series.

The unions' demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed to their careers and future livelihoods by artificial intelligence.

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this month, just hours before talks between studios and SAG-AFTRA collapsed.

"Succession," the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations with a whopping 27 nods, including best drama.

"The Last of Us" became the first live-action video game adaptation to earn major nominations, with 24, while satire "The White Lotus" earned 23 nods.

RelatedHollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.