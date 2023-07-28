This year's Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, US media has reported.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars was scheduled to take place in September, but could be pushed as far back as January, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

Trade publication Variety said "vendors, producers and others involved with the event" have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

According to reports, Fox — this year's Emmy Awards broadcaster in the United States — has been pushing to delay until January, giving the strikes longer to be resolved.

However, a source familiar with the plans told AFP news agency that a new date for the show has not yet been set.

The Television Academy, who vote for and host the awards, preferred a shorter postponement, as January lands the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood's packed film award season.

Neither Fox nor the Television Academy has commented.

Impacts of the strike

Hollywood's actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.