The small mounds of sand that dot the beach in northern Senegal blend into the terrain. But thick rope juts out from beneath the piles. Pieces of black plastic bags are scattered nearby, and green netting is strewn on top.

That's how residents in the small fishing town of Saint-Louis say they know where the bodies lie.

These unmarked beach graves hold untold numbers of West African migrants who are attempting the treacherous journey across parts of the Atlantic to Europe, Senegalese authorities, residents and survivors of failed boat trips told The Associated Press.

Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities with no clarity as to whether the deaths are documented as required by Senegalese and international law, according to lawyers and human rights experts.

Tragic fate of refugees lost at sea

Most of the families of those buried will never know what happened to their loved ones.

The route from West Africa to Spain is one of the world’s most dangerous, yet the number of migrants leaving from Senegal on rickety wooden boats has surged over the past year.

That means more missing people and deaths — relatives, activists and officials have reported hundreds over the past month, though exact figures are difficult to verify.

The increases come amid European Union pressure for North and West African countries to stop migrant crossings.

Like most nations in the region, Senegal releases little information about the crossings, the migrants who attempt the trip or those who die trying.

Increasing number of migrants left Senegal

But according to the International Organization for Migration, at least 2,300 migrants left Senegal trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands in the first six months of the year, doubling the number from the same period in 2022.

A Spanish official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the figures weren't authorized for release, told AP that about 1,100 arrived in the Canaries.

Authorities in Saint-Louis admitted to the AP news agency that bodies are sometimes buried on the beach. They said it happens only when approved by the local prosecutor — and usually, the bodies are severely decomposed.

“Why take it to the morgue since no one can recognise it?” said Amadou Fall, fire brigade commander for three northern Senegal regions.

The prosecutor in Saint-Louis wouldn't respond to questions about approval of burials or say whether investigations were opened into the deaths.

AP phoned and texted Senegal's justice ministry, responsible for investigating deaths, but received no response.

Missing friends and family members

For families, the silence can be agonising. Mouhamed Niang's 19- and 24-year-old nephews went missing a month ago. He filed missing-person reports, he said but got no updates from authorities.

Friends alerted him when boats were recovered, or bodies washed ashore. He'd make the three-hour bus trip from Mbour north to Saint-Louis to check with officials or visit the morgue.

He told AP he knows about the bodies on the beach. His worst fear: that the young men were among them.

“They are human beings," Niang, 51, said. "They should be buried where human beings are buried.”

Senegal to Spain: A new alternative route for refugees

If the journey goes smoothly, reaching Spain takes about eight days from Saint-Louis on pirogues — long, colourful wooden boats. Saint-Louis, bordering Mauritania, is a key hub for departures.

There, the beach is now marked in parts with remnants of the black plastic resembling body bags from the morgue and the knotted rope that appears to secure what lies beneath the sand.

In recent years, the Canary Islands have again become a main gateway for those trying to reach Europe. Previously, most boats travelled from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer from Senegal. This year, that changed.

The Spanish official who spoke to AP said numbers from Mauritania plummeted last year following pressure by local authorities with on-the-ground Spanish support.

When one route is cut off, migrants tend to look for alternatives, even if they're longer and more dangerous.

Political tension in Senegal

Senegal has long been regarded as a beacon of democratic stability in a region riddled with coups and insecurity, but tension is mounting, with at least 23 killed last month during protests between opposition supporters and police. Some cite political strife for surging migration; others note that most who leave are young Senegalese men who say poverty and a lack of jobs drive them.

“There’s no freedom in Senegal,” said Papa, 29, who made it to the Canaries this month after a boat journey during which the engine failed, food ran out and fights erupted.

He said he's seeking asylum in Spain because of Senegal's political problems. He described police shooting at people like him who took to the streets to oppose President Macky Sall.

He and others among the hundreds of Senegalese who made it to the Canaries in recent weeks blamed unemployment, a struggling economy and rising food prices on Sall’s administration.

“The salaries are not good, rice is too expensive. You need a lot of money to eat,” said Papa, who has two wives and children to feed in Senegal.

Wearing a bracelet with the name of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, Papa gave only his first name, citing fears about deportation.

Spain's attempts to stop migrant boats